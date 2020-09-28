Prakasam civic bodies get Rs 15 crore from finance panel

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration has issued an order allocating Rs 15 crore to nine civic bodies in Prakasam district from the 15th Finance Commission funds for the financial year 2020-21.

The Ongole Municipal Corporation and Kandukur, Markapur, Chirala, Kanigiri, Giddalur, Addanki, Chimakurthy and Darsi municipalities are planning to take up various development works with the 15th Finance Commission funds.

“We will take up various development works in the municipality after receiving guidelines pertaining to the use of the 15th Finance Commission funds,” said Chirala Municipal Commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy