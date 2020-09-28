STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six-member gang arrested for 27 hundi thefts in Andhra Pradesh

The gang committed 27 hundi thefts at various temples and the motive, according to the police, appears to be pecuniary. 

Published: 28th September 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The police later managed to stop the vehicle and took six people. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid the political slugfest over attacks on temples, the police on Sunday arrested a six-member gang for allegedly burgling temples in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts. 

The gang committed 27 hundi thefts at various temples and the motive, according to the police, appears to be pecuniary. 

​Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General LVK Ranga Rao said they were involved in burglaries for the past two months, and committed their latest crime at the Lord Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple in Vizianagaram on September 23.

They were caught after special teams were formed to nab those behind the series of burglaries at temples in the two districts and an unsuccessful bid to break the hundi at the Uma Ramalingeswara temple at Dasannapeta in Vizianagaram.

One of the team conducting checks on the outskirts of Vizianagaram around 3 am found an auto moving at a high speed that didn’t stop for the police. The police later managed to stop the vehicle and took six people — M Nagarjuna, T Veera Babu, M Dhanaraju, Ch Sai, A Chiranjeevi and G Eswar Rao — into custody. All of them are carpenters and painters from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts.

“During interrogation, the gang confessed to have involved in stealing money from hundis in 19 temples. The gang  is suspected to have burgled eight more temples. All six members are habitual offenders and were involved in property offences in the region,” Ranga Rao said. However, it is difficult to ascertain the exact amount of cash stolen as temples usually don’t count the money and valuables deposited by devotees in hundis on a daily basis.

The gang revealed that they looted about `3 lakh from hundis in temples, including 10 in Visakhapatnam district. Thota Veerababu was involved in 11 cases, Mogulu Nagarjan in eight, Chappa Sai in seven and Guttuti Eswara Rao in one case, the DIG said. They were booked under Sections 457, 380 and 511 of the IPC at the Vizianagaram II Town police station. 

The DIG said the gang used to conduct recce at temples in the morning and strike at night. “We have intensified patrolling to check burglaries at temples. We appeal to people to report such incidents, so the offenders can be caught,” he said, and warned of action against people who spread rumours on religious issues on social media.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hundi Theft Andhra Pradesh Police
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp