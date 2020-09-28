STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam coronavirus count inches towards 50,000-mark

Published: 28th September 2020 10:18 AM

Volunteers carry out thermal testing for the residents of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar slums at Ghatkopar, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai.

Health worker conducts thermal testing for COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district is inching towards the 50,000-mark in Covid-19 count as 318 new cases were reported on Sunday. Till now, 49,869 cases have been recorded in the district. 

Three more persons died, taking the Covid toll to 391. As many as 290 people were discharged from hospitals in the district on Sunday as against 411 on Saturday, according to Covid-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam PV Sudhakar. 

As many as 45,224 patients have been discharged after their recovery in the district till now. There are 4,234 active cases in the district now. The number of very active clusters came down to 51 from 54 and active clusters went up from 24 to 28, besides 643 dormant clusters. As many as 192 clusters have been denotified in the district till now.

