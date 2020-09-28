YSRC MLA accuses TDP of 'confusing' people over attacks on temples

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC Vemuru MLA Meru Nagarjuna has said that the Opposition TDP was trying to spread misinformation regarding attacks on temples. Addressing mediapersons on Sunday, he said party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was indulging in cheap politics and he was a betrayer of Dalits.

Stating that Naidu has failed as an Opposition leader, he said the Jai Bheem Round table held in Vijayawada was akin to ‘Naidu round table’. He alleged that the TDP president was behind the round table and Dalit leaders toed his line.

Nagarjuna alleged that the Dalit leaders supporting Naidu had organised the round table. He said there was no need for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who got a massive mandate in the last Assembly polls, to drive a wedge between castes.

“Weaker sections and downtrodden people are more than happy under the YSRC rule. Dalit leaders who organised the meeting should seek an apology from Naidu,” the MLA demanded. He said if there were any unfortunate incidents, the government would be taken against the guilty. He said the CM took the initiative to set up a huge Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada.