Andhra Pradesh reports less than 6,000 COVID-19 daily cases for first time in two months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After more than two months, the State reports less than 6,000 daily new Covid-19 cases. A total of 5,487 fresh cases were reported in the State in the last 24 hours ending Monday 9 am.

On July 21, the number of cases reported was 4,944 and after that the daily count was above 6,000. The development is seen as a positive sign in containment of coronavirus spread in the State.

The Covid count of the State increased to 6,81,161 with the 5,487 new cases reported on Monday. As many as 7,210 patients got discharged from Covid-19 hospitals in the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,12,300. With 37 more fatalities, the Covid toll increased to 5,745. At present, the number of active cases in the State is 63,116.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health), a total of 66,121 samples, including 31,590 rapid antigen samples, were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested in the State so far is 56,66,323.

East Godavari with 1,010 new cases was the only district in the State to report above 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours. After several weeks,the daily count of Krishna is less than 100 with 97 new cases. After Krishna, Kurnool reported the lowest number of 113 cases, followed by Visakhapatnam with 145 cases.

East Godavari with a total of 95,200 cases continued to top the list, followed by West Godavari with 65,336, Chittoor with 60,149, Anantapur with 56,519, Kurnool with 55,798, Guntur with 53,782 and Nellore with 51,488. Krishna with 26,584 cases continued to be district with the lowest count.

Of the total 37 fatalities, seven were reported in Prakasam, six in Chittoor, five in Krishna, four each in East Godavari and Guntur, three each in Kadapa and West Godavari, two each in Anantapur and Visakhapatnam and one in Nellore.

Kadapa Collector tests positive

District Collector C Hari Kiran tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Informing this in the official twitter account, he urged people, officials and public representatives who met him during the last week, to get themselves tested for Covid. The district reported 271 fresh cases, taking its Covid count to 43,317. A total of 274 people got discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 39,744.