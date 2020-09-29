Andhra Pradesh temple thefts: Man steals, offers prayers to broken idol in hopes of child

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Amid a series of attacks on temples leading to a political slugfest in the State, the bizzare act of a man performing rituals to the broken pieces of an idol to appease gods to beget a child came to light on Monday.

The 30-year-old, who got married 10 years ago, broke into Lord Kala Bhairava temple at Chinnakandukuru village in Allagadda mandal of Kurnool district on September 19. After vandalising the idol, he took away a portion of the damaged idol.

No property was, however, stolen from the temple premises. With the incidents of attacks on temples increasing, the Kurnool district police took up the case as a challenge and solved the mystery behind the ‘attack’.

During the investigation, the police found a garland at the temple entrance. They focused their probe on who could have placed the garland there.

When the police questioned garland sellers in nearby villages, they came to know that a person riding a red coloured motorcycle purchased two garlands for Rs 110 from a vendor at Erraguntla village and went towards Allagadda.

Pursuing the clue, the police searched the house of one S Rajasekhar of Vontelagalavillage in Gospadu mandal and found the damaged portion of the idol.

“During questioning, he confessed to have committed the crime. He said locals had told him he would be blessed with a child, if he offered prayers to the damaged portion of the idol,” SP K Fakeerappa said.

For the past two years, Rajasekhar had been offering prayers at the temple on Amavasya days and sleeping at the temple premises itself.