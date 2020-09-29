APMVC selects five short films as winners of contest

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee (APMVC) has selected five short films each for the first, second and third prizes respectively in a competition conducted by it on the topic ‘Liquor Impact -Phase-wise Liquor Ban in AP’.

Announcing the results here on Monday, APMVC Chairman Vallamreddy Lakshman Reddy said more than 400 short films were received for the competition.

The five short films selected for the first prize include ‘Vyasanam’, ‘Matthu Vadalara’, ‘Vundhile Manchi Kalam Mundu Munduna’, ‘Drunk and Drive’ and ‘O Seenugadi Katha’.

A sum of Ra 10,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000 will be presented as the first, second and third prizes respectively to the winners of the competition on October 2.