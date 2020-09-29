Decision on reopening of schools in Andhra Pradesh soon:  Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has stated that the Education Department will review its decision of reopening schools. All educational institutions should act as per the new guidelines of the Centre, which are expected in a couple of days, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he said, “We have taken a decision on conducting partial classes for ninth, tenth and Inter students with 50 per cent teaching staff and making arrangements to reopen all government educational institutions from October 5 and higher education classes are scheduled to begin on November 1, based on the guidelines issued by the Centre earlier.”

Suresh, along with Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, District Collector Pola Bhaskar, attended the launching of YSR Jalakala programme at the Collectorate.

The minister formally inaugurated YSR Jalakala by flagging off a drilling rig and described the new scheme as a boon to small farmers of upland areas.