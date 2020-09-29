STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Decision on reopening of schools in Andhra Pradesh soon:  Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

'We have taken a decision on conducting partial classes for ninth, tenth and Inter students with 50 per cent teaching staff...' Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said.

Published: 29th September 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

For representational purposes (Photo | R Sathish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has stated that the Education Department will review its decision of reopening schools. All educational institutions should act as per the new guidelines of the Centre, which are expected in a couple of days, he said. 

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he said, “We have taken a decision on conducting partial classes for ninth, tenth and Inter students with 50 per cent teaching staff and making arrangements to reopen all government educational institutions from October 5 and higher education classes are scheduled to begin on November 1, based on the guidelines issued by the Centre earlier.” 

Suresh, along with Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, District Collector Pola Bhaskar, attended the launching of YSR Jalakala programme at the Collectorate.

The minister formally inaugurated YSR Jalakala by flagging off a drilling rig and described the new scheme as a boon to small farmers of upland areas. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh schools COVID 19
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp