New Antarvedi chariot to be ready by December

Endowments Commissioner P Arjun Rao, in a release on Monday, said the annual Rathotsavam of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy falls on February 23.

Antarvedi temple chariot fire

The chariot up in flames at Antarvedi Temple in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The construction work of the chariot of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi village in Sakhinetipalli mandal of East Godavari district is moving at a brisk pace and will be ready for the ensuing calendar of festivals.

Endowments Commissioner P Arjun Rao, in a release on Monday, said the annual Rathotsavam of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy falls on February 23.

All the steps are being taken to get the chariot ready much before the due date. Based on the recommendations of the committee constituted for the purpose, high-quality Bastar teak wood is being used for making the chariot, he added. 

“The services of multi-disciplinary team of expert artisans and workers are engaged for wood carving and to religiously follow the norms laid down for the purpose. Going by the pace of work, the Commissioner exuded confidence that the chariot will be ready by December this year,’’ he said. 

Stating that the chariot making work already commenced on Sunday by performing the traditional homam and puja in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, who is the district in-charge minister, BC Welfare Minister Ch Venugopala Krishna, Amalapuram MP Anuradha, local MLAs and other officials, he said that the launch programme was conducted on a smooth note.

The leaders have garlanded the statue of Kommanati Krishnamma, a leader from the Agnikula Kshatriyas, who is said to be associated with the temple.

MLA Ponnada Satish, who belongs to this community, expressed happiness at the steps being taken for the early completion of the chariot.

Denying the allegations that a particular community is being neglected, Arjun Rao said that the presence of the MLA, who belongs to the same community, at the ceremony to launch the chariot works itself is an indication that the sentiments of all the communities are being respected. 

He said that the temple has a total extent of land measuring 927.27 acres and not 2,000 acres as is being claimed.

