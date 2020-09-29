Thefts took place only in private temples in Andhra Pradesh: Endowments Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All the major incidents of attacks or thefts in temples in the recent past happened at those which are managed by private committees and not by the Endowments department.

The Lord Abhanjaneya Swamy temple at Agangalam in GD Nellore mandal of Chittoor district, where the Nandi idol was damaged by unidentified persons is being managed by a private committee and it does not fall under the ambit of the endowments department, Endowments Commissioner P Arjun Rao said.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh temple thefts: Man steals, offers prayers to broken idol in hopes of child

However, the officials told the Commissioner that all steps are being taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents both in private temples and the temples managed by the department.

The residents are being told to install CCTV cameras and also appoint security personnel, particularly night watchmen, to check such incidents from being taken place.

Chittoor Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar is personally investigating the case, officials said.