Two arrested for stealing gold from COVID-19 victim in hospital in Tirupati

The police recovered Rs 6,000 in cash and four gold rings from the accused, identified as K Sunil Kumar (30) of Mallaiahgunta and K Bharathi (30) of Moolasthanamma Street. 

Published: 29th September 2020 08:39 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Tirupati Urban Police arrested two persons, including a woman, for stealing gold jewellery and cash from the body of a patient at the State Covid-19 designated hospital attached to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences.

Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy said a patient who was admitted to the hospital on September 14 died on 23 due to health issues. 

Relatives of the deceased, when they came to the hospital upon learning his demise, found that four gold rings were missing from his person.

They informed the same to the hospital authorities. Immediately, Sri Venkateswara Medical College Superintendent Dr R Ram filed a complaint with Alipiri police. 

“During our investigation, the police suspected the role of K Sunil Kumar, working as a ward boy in general surgery-1 ward in the medical college along with K Bharathi, a female nursing orderly. They took the duo into custody and interrogated them. Sunil blurted out that he had stolen a gold ring from the body and Bharathi stole another gold ring and sold it for Rs 10,000,” the SP said. Sunil had stolen three rings from the deceased earlier.

