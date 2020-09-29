STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two arrested for temple thefts in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam 

The accused were identified as Thellaboina Rama Krishna (28) of Damavaripalem and Puralasetty Bhupathi (38) from 13th line, Garataiah Colony. The police also seized Rs 2,000 from their possession.

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police on Monday arrested two persons for committing thefts in several places of worship in the district. 

The accused were identified as Thellaboina Rama Krishna (28) of Damavaripalem and Puralasetty Bhupathi (38) from 13th line, Garataiah Colony. The police also seized Rs 2,000 from their possession. 

SP Siddharth Kaushal said, “The duo was found moving suspiciously in the villages. They selected the temples which do not have adequate security and stole the hundis. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have stolen several hundis since May 31. They committed thefts at five temples under Addanki, Maddipadu and Ballikurava police station limits.” 

Addanki police got whiff of the duo, while they were conducting  Sadbhavana programme. The SP said that the police have been keeping strict surveillance on movement of temple thieves.

