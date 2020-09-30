15,658 candidates to take APEDCET on October 1

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of APEDCET-2020 for admission into BEd course on October 1.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, EDCET convener R Siva Prasad said the test will be held online from 10 am to 12 noon. As many as 15,658 candidates, including 9,988 women, will appear for the test at 50 venues in 17 centres across the State.

Candidates will be allowed into examination halls from 9 am and students have to bring their hall-tickets and ID cards along with them. As per Covid regulations, they should wear masks and bring sanitisers and they will not be allowed even if they are late by even one minute, he said.

As many as 4,658 candidates will appear for the test in mathematics methodology, 2,035 in physical science, 4,779 in social science, 3,321 in biological science and 865 in English methodology. In all, 97 candidates have opted for Urdu medium.

The test will be held at various venues in Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Chittoor, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nandyal, Nellore, Ongole, Puttur, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, the convener said.

Meanwhile, 77.36 per cent of registered candidates appeared for AP Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test on the second day in the State. While 7,521 candidates appeared for the test in biotechnology, civil engineering and electronics and communication engineering at 37 centres in the forenoon, 6,371 took the test in electrical engineering, food technology and mechanical engineering at 32 centres in the afternoon.