STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

15,658 candidates to take APEDCET on October 1

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, EDCET convener R Siva Prasad said the test will be held online from 10 am to 12 noon.

Published: 30th September 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of APEDCET-2020 for admission into BEd course on October 1.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, EDCET convener R Siva Prasad said the test will be held online from 10 am to 12 noon. As many as 15,658 candidates, including 9,988 women, will appear for the test at 50 venues in 17 centres across the State.

Candidates will be allowed into examination halls from 9 am and students have to bring their hall-tickets and ID cards along with them. As per Covid regulations, they should wear masks and bring sanitisers and they will not be allowed even if they are late by even one minute, he said. 

As many as 4,658 candidates will appear for the test in mathematics methodology, 2,035 in physical science, 4,779 in social science, 3,321 in biological science and 865 in English methodology. In all, 97 candidates have opted for Urdu medium. 

The test will be held at various venues in Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Chittoor, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nandyal, Nellore, Ongole, Puttur, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, the convener said.

Meanwhile, 77.36 per cent of registered candidates appeared for AP Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test on the second day in the State. While 7,521 candidates appeared for the test in biotechnology, civil engineering and electronics and communication engineering at 37 centres in the forenoon, 6,371 took the test in electrical engineering, food technology and mechanical engineering at 32 centres in the afternoon.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APEDCET-2020
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp