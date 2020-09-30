16-day-long Sundarakanda Parayanam begins

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The 16-day event, Shodasadina Sundarakanda Parayanam commenced on a religious note at Vasantha Mandapam here on Tuesday.

A 16-member team of Sundarakanda Upasakas recited 269 slokas from first and second sargas of the Sundarakanda comprising 2,821 slokas from 68 sargas on Day One.

Speaking to the media, TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said the prime motto behind the 16-day Sundarakanda Deeksha Parayanam is to pray for the prosperity of entire humanity during Covid-19 pandemic. He said in the Shodasakshara Mantram, “Raghavo Vijayam Dadyanma Sitapatihi Prabhuhu” – each syllable has Beejaksharas and total tallies to 68 that is equivalent to 68 sargas.

Events to be held in October

October 1: Pournami Garuda Seva

October 15: Ankurarpanam for Navaratri Brahmotsavams

October 16: Commencement

of Navaratri Brahmotsavams