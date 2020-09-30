56 BC corporations to be set up in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fulfilling another poll promise, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is all set to announce Corporation for each of the 56 Backward Castes (BCs) on Wednesday.

Earlier, there used to be one corporation for all the BC communities but as per his election promise, the Chief Minister has decided to set up one Corporation for each of the BC community.

Every BC community with a population of over 30,000 will have a separate Corporation and funds will be allocated to them.

BC communities like Vannikula Kshatriya, Agnikula Kshatriya, Besta, Ediga, Nagavamshiyulu and Pulanati Velama will also have separate corporations.

In nominating chairpersons for the 56 corporations, the government is giving more than 50 per cent representation to women.

Similarly, equal representation will be given to all the districts in nominating chairpersons as well as directors of the corporations.

Of the 56 Corporations, women will hold chairperson posts of 29 corporations.