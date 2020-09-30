STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amma Vodi attracts over 2.5 lakh students, says Andhra Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

While nearly 70,000 students shifted from private to public schools, only 519 students shifted from public to private schools in the last two months.

Published: 30th September 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 09:03 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 2.5 lakh students from private schools joined government schools after the announcement of Amma Vodi scheme, said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

“This is the result of all the education-related schemes introduced by the YSRC government. Parents are admitting their students in public schools after the introduction of English medium,” he said, adding that the interest in public schools has increased with the launch of Amma Vodi scheme under which Rs 15,000 financial assistance is provided to each mother annually for sending her children to public schools.

“The student kits to be given under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka is also helping attract more admissions,” said Suresh. The enrolment will increase further as Anganwadi centres are gradually being linked to government schools and pre-primary is also being introduced, he said. 

As per the data of ChildInfo, there are 62,94,005 students in public schools, compared to the target of 72,46,428 this year. Nearly six lakh students who have completed the tenth exams, will join the junior colleges in the State, he said.

