Andhra woman hires killers to murder husband after he objects to affair, seven arrested

Objecting to her relationship with another man, Ganganna had asked his wife to mend her ways. Vexed with her husband, Durgamma planned to murder her husband and gave supari of Rs 2 lakh to accused.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a gruesome incident, a 35-year-old man was murdered by a supari (contract for murder) gang at Sivapuram in Kothapalli mandal of Kurnool district on Tuesday. 

The deceased was identified as Golla Ganganna, a farmer and an agriculture labourer. Atmakur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J Venkata Rao said that Ganganna married one Durgamma of Chinna Gummalapuram 15 years ago. The couple have two children. 

Objecting to her relationship with another man, Ganganna had asked his wife to mend her ways. Vexed with her husband, Durgamma planned to murder her husband and gave supari (Rs 2 lakh) to four youths belonging to Sivapuram, including one Chenchu tribal youth. The gang took Rs 1 lakh from Durgamma as advance, the DSP said. 

On Sunday night, the gang took Ganganna for dinner and all of them consumed liquor. Later, the assailants attacked Ganganna with sticks and strangulated him with towels. After he died, the gang threw Ganganna’s body in Nallamalla forest. When Ganganna did not return home, his brother filed a complaint with the police.

The cops found the body in Nallamalla forest under Kothapalli police station limits. The police arrested seven persons, including Durgamma, her father and other killers.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
