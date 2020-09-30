AUCET, AUEET releases schedule, exams to be held from October 13

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University (AU) Directorate of Admissions released the schedule for the AUCET and AUEET that will be held from October 13 to 15. The students may download the hall tickets from the university website www.audoa.in.

According to the schedule, exam for Life Sciences, Statistics and BFA will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am on October 13 and Geology, English and Economics exams will be held from 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Chemical Sciences and Telugu will be held in the morning session on October 14 and Physical sciences and M.Com will be held in the afternoon session.

On October 15, Social Sciences, and 6-Year BTech and MTech dual-degree programmes will be held.