Ayyanna for CBI probe into land encroachments in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Tuesday demanded CBI investigation into land encroachments in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing media persons, he said inquiry by Special Investigation Team (SIT) will not yield any result as the parties were not ready to accept the probe.

If YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy was interested in finding out the truth, he should seek a CBI probe. He said not only political leaders, but also officials were involved in the land scam. If a CBI probe was ordered, facts will come out, he stated.

Ayyanna took exception to comments made by Vijayasai against BJP general secretary Purandeswari. He said the YSRC MP has no right to talk against NTR’s family members.

It is ridiculous that he was making remarks against Purandeswari. He said the YSRC leaders should open their eyes to know the real facts.

He said though farmers of Amaravati have been agitating for the last 286 days, none of the YSRC leaders has visited them till now.

He asked Vijayasai Reddy to come out with a statement of what they have done in the last 16 months.

