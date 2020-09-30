STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily COVID-19 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh reduce to 35, recovery rate crosses 90 per cent

The recoveries continue to stand on the higher side, bringing down the number of active cases to less than 60,000 in the State. The recovery rate now stands at more than 90 per cent.

Published: 30th September 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab samples from people for Covid-19 test in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Health workers collect swab samples from people for Covid-19 test in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daily Covid-19 fatalities declined further in the State on Tuesday. No Covid death was reported in four districts in the last 24 hours.

The State recorded 6,190 new cases and the number of fresh cases in East Godavari, which had been recording over 1,000 cases daily for the past one month, came down to three-digit mark.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 68,429 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am and of which 6,000-odd new cases emerged.

No district recorded more than 1,000 cases. East Godavari topped the list with 991 cases, followed by West Godavari with 907 and Chittoor with 784. 

All the other districts reported less than 600 cases. Kurnool recorded the lowest number of 144 cases, while Anantapur corona count increased by 276. A total of 9,836 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries past 6.22 lakh. 

Despite the corona count of more than 95,000, East Godavari topped the list with the highest recoveries of more than 85,000, besides having the highest number of 9,971 active cases. No district in the State has more than 10,000 active cases. Kurnool recorded the lowest number of 1,689 active cases.

About 35 more deaths were reported in the State, taking the Covid toll to 5,780. Prakasam recorded the highest number of eight deaths, followed by six in Chittoor, four each in Anantapur, East Godavari and Guntur, three in Visakhapatnam and two each in Nellore, West Godavari and Srikakulam. No death was reported in Kadapa, Krishna, Kurnool and Vizianagaram. Chittoor topped the list with a Covid toll of 647, while Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of 217 deaths.

