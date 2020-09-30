STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t release letters sent to me to media, Andhra Pradesh DGP requests N Chandrababu Naidu 

The DGP requested Naidu to refrain from releasing letters addressed to him in the media since the contents may have 'unverified' and 'wrong' information that may arouse suspicion.

Published: 30th September 2020 08:47 AM

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s letter alleging that the attack on S Ramachandra, brother of the suspended civil judge S Ramakrishna, was “planned and sponsored” by the YSRC, DGP Gautam Sawang, in a letter addressed to the Opposition Leader on Tuesday, said that he (Ramachandra) was injured in a scuffle with a person, who was happened to be a TDP follower.

The DGP requested Naidu to refrain from releasing letters addressed to him in the media since the contents may have “unverified” and “wrong” information that may arouse suspicion in the minds of the public at large. 

ALSO READ | TDP activist arrested for alleged attack on judge's brother, Chittoor police says 'no political motive'

On Sunday, Naidu wrote a letter to the DGP alleging that the attack on Ramachandra was planned and sponsored by the YSRC to curb dissent of his brother and civil judge Ramakrishna.  

Explaining the incident, the DGP said, Ramachandra went to the vegetable market in B Kothakota. One Prathap Reddy, a resident of PTM mandal, was passing by in a car along with three others. “He entered into an argument with a pushcart vendor as the latter was blocking his car. Ramachandra, who was in an inebriated condition, entered into an altercation with Prathap, which turned violent. The bystanders separated them,’’ the DGP said.

His family members shifted Ramachandra to a CHC in B Kothakota and the medical officer upon examining him, found he was drunk and that he had ‘a small abrasion of 1x1 cm size on the nose’, the DGP said. He was referred to the district hospital in Madanapalle for further treatment. The police filed a case under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act and based on the eyewitnesses’ accounts and video footage, Prathap Reddy was arrested, he explained.  

