STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight arrested for vandalising ancient Nandi idol in Chittoor temple in search of treasure

Police said they vandalised the idol in the belief that valuables were hidden inside it. The offenders are treasure trove hunters, who planned more such offences in ancient temples of the state.

Published: 30th September 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Police also seized two cars, 16 mobile phones and various tools used for breaking down the idol (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Amid the ongoing political slugfest over a series of 'attacks' on temples in Andhra Pradesh, the Chittoor Police have arrested an eight-member gang for vandalising an ancient Nandi idol in Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple in Agaramangalam village in GD Nellore mandal.

Police said they vandalised the idol in the belief that valuables were hidden inside it. The offenders are treasure trove hunters, who planned more such offences in ancient temples of the state.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar said, "We took up the case as a challenge and investigated it from two angles. There was a similar attempt made to lift a Nandi idol from a temple by some unidentified culprits in Karnataka last year. But the gang had left the idol in the temple premises since the idol was too heavy for them to carry. We suspected the involvement of the same gang since the modus operandi employed was quite similar and also we suspected the hand of anti-social elements who wanted to create disturbances in the state."

The SP said, "When we received information that the gang was in Kanipakam village, three special police teams, led by DSP K Eswar Reddy, rushed to the village and took the gang members into custody. The police cracked the case in 72 hours."

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime. He said, "The accused said they collected information about ancient temples and idols from local residents. Later, they conducted a recce of the area and vandalised the ancient idols for treasure."

In search of treasure, the gang also conducted a recce of temples in Kanipakam, SR Puram, Tirupati of Chittoor district, Mantralayam, Mahanandi, Pathikonda of Kurnool district, Penugonda, Kadiri of Anantapur district and some more temples in Guntur district, said Senthil Kumar.

The Nandi idol is an ancient one and a few years ago, it had developed a few cracks. The village elders and temple committee filled up the cracks with 'seesam' (lead like liquid). From then onwards, a rumour circulated in the village that the Nandi idol has precious metals such as gold and panchaloha. Believing the rumour, the accused shifted the idol behind the temple and broke it in their quest for gold, the SP said.

Police also seized two cars, 16 mobile phones and various tools used for breaking down the idol. The accused have been identified as Kuruva Somasekhar (24) of Kurnool district, R Saravanan (30) and P Peddabba (35) of Chittoor district and S Kiran Kumar (39), M Vikas (34), MS Manikanta (30), JL Naveen (35) and Ashok Kumar (57) hailing from Karnataka. In 2018, Somasekhar, leader of the gang, was convicted in a case filed by the Machavaram police station of Guntur district.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandi Chittoor Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp