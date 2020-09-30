STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC interim stay on case against Nannapaneni

Published: 30th September 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued interim orders staying further proceedings in the case registered by the Mangalagiri police against Capital Housing Projects Limited managing director Nannapaneni Sitaramaraju.

The Mangalagiri police on September 22 registered cases under various sections including cheating against Sitaramaraju based on a complaint filed by a retired lecturer, Kode Raja Ramamohan Rao, alleging cheating by promising registration of flats in the Amaravati capital region. 

Sitaramaraju approached the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him.

The High Court, which took the matter for hearing on Tuesday, issued interim stay order after taking into consideration the evidence submitted by the petitioner that he returned Rs 80 lakh to the respondent (Raja Ramamohan Rao). 

The court also asked the respondent to file a counter and posted the matter for further hearing to October 13.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Nannapaneni Sitaramaraju
