STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inter-state temple thief arrested Vissannapeta Police

Disclosing the case details, CI M Sekhar Babu said that on September 14 night, some unidentified miscreants entered Dasanjaneya Swamy temple at Korlamanda and stole Rs 2,000.

Published: 30th September 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vissannapeta police on Tuesday nabbed a most wanted burglar who was involved in thefts in various temples across the country. The accused was identified as Pathan Salaar Khan (50), a native of Padamati Veedhi in Eluru of West Godavari district.

Disclosing the case details, CI M Sekhar Babu said that on September 14 night, some unidentified miscreants entered Dasanjaneya Swamy temple at Korlamanda and stole Rs 2,000 by breaking open the hundi.

“Taking a serious note of the incident, SP M Ravindranath Babu has constituted four teams. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused in the early hours of Tuesday and recovered 2,000 from him,” the CI explained.

“During our preliminary investigation, Khan confessed to have committed similar thefts at Anjaneya Swamy temple in Chillakallu on July 4 and Ramalayam in Mylavaram mandal on September 8. In the two incidents, the accused had stolen `16,000 by breaking open the temple hundis. Around 80 cases have been registered against the accused at various police stations,” Sekhar said. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh AP temple thefts
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp