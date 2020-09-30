STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is conducting probe Oppn's job? Naidu takes exception to DGP 'seeking evidence' on temple, Dalit attacks

The TDP chief has no respect towards Dalits and minorities, but he is pretending affection for them after losing power, the minister alleged.

Published: 30th September 2020 08:53 AM

Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to DGP Gautam Swang sending a letter to him seeking evidence related to the attack on a Dalit, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu questioned whether conducting probe is the duty of the police or the Opposition party.

Addressing party senior leaders and in-charges of all 175 Assembly segments online on Tuesday, Naidu accused the YSRC government of taking a “lenient view” of the ongoing attacks on temples and Dalits.
It is ridiculous that the DGP wrote a letter asking evidence be provided in a sealed cover against the attack on Dalit judge’s brother Ramachandra, Naidu said. 

It was condemnable that Ramachandra, brother of suspended Dalit judge S Ramakrishna, was attacked just a day after a Dalit round table conference held in Vijayawada. 

Immediately after the attack, he said the local DSP had hinted at filing a case against one Kumar Reddy and three others. A day later, the SP said there was no “political involvement” and Kumar Reddy’s name was replaced by one Pratap Reddy. Naidu alleged that the YSRC blamed the TDP for all its illegal activities. 

Minister slams Naidu 

Accusing Naidu of resorting to political conspiracies, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the opposition party was attempting to attribute the attack on the Dalit and brother of a suspended judge on the YSRC.

The minister alleged that the Leader of the Opposition was making baseless allegations against the YSRC leaders and his son Lokesh tweeting the same without  verifying facts.

Pratap Reddy, who attacked Ramakrishna, is a TDP follower. What will Naidu say now? he asked and announced to quit politics if Pratap Reddy belongs to the YSRC. 

The TDP chief has no respect towards Dalits and minorities, but he is pretending affection for them after losing power, the minister alleged.

