‘Positivity rate reduction shows prevalence of COVID-19 has fallen’: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published: 30th September 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday expressed happiness over the decline in the Covid-19 positivity rate, number of active cases and deaths in the State.

Taking stock of the situation during the ‘Spandana’ review meeting with Collectors and other officials, he said the reduction in the positivity rate from 12 per cent to 8.3 per cent indicates that the prevalence of the coronavirus is coming down.

He asked officials to ensure effective functioning of ‘104’ call centres, and conduct mock calls to see if they are functioning properly. “Immediately after a call is received, a Covid-19 test must be conducted or the patient must be admitted to hospital,” he emphasised.

Pointing out the government’s assurance that beds would be provided within half an hour of receiving a call, the Chief Minister asked the Collectors to ensure this happens without fail. He also wanted them to give wide publicity to the help desk numbers in their respective districts.

Stating that apart from 240 Covid-19 hospitals, treatment for the disease is being extended at Aarogyasri network hospitals, Jagan asked the officials to display information on which hospitals are providing Covid-19 treatment on the notice boards of village and ward secretariats.

He said that the government has agreed to appoint 17,000 doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff on a temporary basis for six months, and also asked hospitals to recruit 12,000 trainee nurses. “All such appointments should be completed by this weekend, and officials must monitor the services being rendered and their attendance,” he said.

Jagan wanted the officials to pay special attention to four issues at Covid-19 hospitals - medical facilities, quality of food, sanitation, and availability of doctors. Joint Collectors were asked to monitor these aspects. Directing the officials to provide nutritious food at Covid Care Centres (CCCs), he said there should be no compromise on the quality of food served. He also asked the officials to set up help desks at CCCs.

The CM said home kits must be provided to Covid-19 patients in home isolation, and Collectors and Joint Collectors will be held responsible if this is not done. He emphasised that local medical officers should be available to those in home isolation for two weeks and should interact with them at least twice in 10 days.

“We are not just fighting against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, but also against a section of the media with a negative mindset. Even if there are negative reports, we should read and correct the lapses, if any. If there are no lapses, a fitting reply should be given,” he said, while complimenting district officials for controlling Covid-19.

On YSR Health Clinics, the Chief Minister instructed Collectors to speed up the work for setting up the clinics and accelerate the tender process. He told the authorities not to delay the work and start the construction at the earliest. With regard to the setting up of 16 new medical colleges in the State, the officials were told to expedite the land identification process for medical colleges at Amalapuram,

Madanapalle, Piduguralla, Adoni, Eluru and Pulivendula. The officials were also told to accelerate the process of identifying additional land for expanding the existing medical colleges in Kakinada, Anantapur and Ongole.

Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh, K Kanna Babu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and other officials were present.

