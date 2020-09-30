Rs 17.91 crore crop loss in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam due to rains  

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district has incurred a crop loss of Rs 17.91 crore due to recent heavy rains.

The Agriculture Department, which enumerated the loss, stated that standing crops in 14,796 hectares in 337 villages were damaged.

Cotton crop in 6,304 hectares got damaged, causing a loss of Rs 9.45 crore. Paddy crop in 1,861 hectares in 65 villages of 12 mandals was also damaged.

The loss was estimated at Rs 2.79 crore. Black gram, pearl millet, bajra, groundnut, castor, green gram, maize, foxtail millet and red gram crops in hundreds of hectares were damaged due to rains.

The Agriculture Department has submitted a report on the crop loss to the government.