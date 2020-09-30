Won’t spare those creating communal tension: Krishna district SP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a series of attacks being reported against places of worship in the district, Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu said that those trying to create communal disturbances will not be spared.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Ravindranath Babu said that a few sections of public are trying to create law and order problem.

“In the last three months, attacks were reported against seven places of worship in the district. We have nabbed the culprits involved in six incidents and registered cases against them,” he said.

“During our investigation, we came to know that the culprits involved in the attacks are old offenders. Taking advantage of the situation, a few sections of public and political parties are making unnecessary comments over the incidents and creating panic among the public to gain personal and political mileage. Stern action will be initiated against those resorting to such practices,” the SP said.