AI-driven project set for launch in 210 welfare schools

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives, Amazon Web Services, Intel and English Helper Education Private Limited will launch ‘Read to Me Project’ (RtMP) at 210 schools, out of which 158 are tribal welfare gurukul and 52 social welfare gurukul schools, in the state from Thursday. Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy will launch the project at R&B headquarters, Mahatma Gandhi Road here on Thursday.

In a press statement on Wednesday, AP Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society said a training programme on RtMP was conducted for the faculty of 283 tribal schools on Saturday. The project is based on artificial intelligence, as part of which textbooks have been designed to be versatile using advanced voice technology. The process makes it easy for the students to learn English through audio/visual media.