Chandrababu Naidu bats for Bharat Ratna for Pingali Venkaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna (posthumously) on Pingali Venkaiah, the architect of the national flag. As it marked the centenary of the first draft design of the Indian national flag, Naidu felt that the Centre should honour Venkayya with the highest civilian award of the country.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on Pingali Venkaiah.Naidu termed it a matter of pride for all Telugus that Venkaiah gave the design for the national flag, which remained a symbol of the country’s equality, fraternity and unity in diversity.