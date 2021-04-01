COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh sees highest one-day spike since November

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the sharpest spike since November, Andhra Pradesh reported 1,184 coronavirus infections in a day on Wednesday taking the cumulative cases past the 9,01,989 lakh mark. On November 20, the state saw 1,221 cases emerging from around 66,000 tests. The number of infections reported in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am emerged from just 30,964 sample tests indicating the second wave of Covid-19 in the state.The number of active cases jumped 7,300 even as four deaths were reported in the period, pushing the toll to 7,217. After 1,50,83,179 samples tests so far, the infection positivity rate stood at 5.98 per cent.Guntur, Viskahapatnam, Chittoor and Krishna continued to witness a high surge in the cases.

The highest single-day growth of 352 positives, from 198 a day earlier, was reported from Guntur followed by 186 in Visakhapatnam.West Godavari and Vizianagaram were the only districts where the spread of the virus seemed to be under; just 11 and 19 new infections were reported, respectively. A total of five districts saw a growth of less than 50 cases in the 24 hours span.

The recoveries stood at 456 taking the overall recoveries to 8.87 lakh. The spike in cases in the past few weeks pushed the active caseload to 7,338, out of which over 3,000 are in Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts alone. The figure in the remaining 10 districts is in triple digits with the lowest of 123 in Vizianagaram. Three fatalities were reported from Chittoor district, where the toll is set to cross 900, and one from Nellore district.