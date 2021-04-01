Governor couple administered second dose of Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan were administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. Speaking after taking the second dose of Covaxin, Biswabhusan reiterated that the vaccine was safe as he did not have any adverse effect following the jab. Stating that taking the vaccine jab is absolutely necessary to ensure good health of individuals, family and the society, the governor said it also necessary to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and maintain social distance, wear mask and other similar measures.

Jhansi, a nurse at the New Government Hospital, administered the vaccine to the Governor couple under the supervision of Krishna DMHO Dr M Suhasini, and was coordinated by Dr Ramakant and Dr Fahima, personal physicians of the Governor.