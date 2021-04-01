NIA raids houses of several civil rights activists in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) reportedly conducted raids on the houses of several civil rights activists at various places in the State on Wednesday evening. The NIA raids are continuing at Sattenapalle, Kurnool, Proddatur and Visakhapatnam when reports last came in. According to sources, the raids were being conducted in connection with an FIR filed by the NIA following the arrest of journalist Pangi Naganna.

He was intercepted by Munchingput police of Visakhapatnam district in November last year and Maoist literature, press notes, medicines and wire bundles were recovered from him. The case was taken over by the NIA and the FIR was filed on March 7 this year. In the FIR, the NIA named 64 others as accused or suspects and cases under various Sections of IPC, Arms Act and Andhra Pradesh Public Security Act were registered.

In Kurnool, the NIA teams, along with local police, conducted searches in the house of Virasam State executive member Pinakapani and Rayalaseema Vidyavanthula Vedika president Somasekhara Sarma alias Varun. Confirming the raids, Kurnool III Town Circle Inspector Tabrez said that they were only providing protection to the NIA sleuths.

In Proddatur, the raids were being conducted on the house of Virasam former secretary Varalakshmi. Sources said cases were registered against her in Visakhapatnam and Guntur for her alleged links with Maoists.

In Sattenapalle, the NIA raided the house of Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Committee general secretary Chilaka Chandrasekhar. But he was not ‘present’ at home at that time. Cases were registered against him in several police stations for his alleged links with Maoists. In Visakhapatnam, the NIA reportedly conducted raids on the houses of advocates K Padma, KS Chalam and HRF AP, TS Coordination Committee member VS Krishna.