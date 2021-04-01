On last day, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar seeks election reforms
Underscoring the need to ensure more transparency in the election process, Ramesh Kumar said he has drafted a few recommendations to improve the electoral process.
VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the elections to Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were conducted on a successful note with the cooperation of the State government, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said that he was completely satisfied with the outcome.
Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, the day when his tenure as SEC came to an end, Ramesh Kumar said that he got full support from the Chief Secretary, DGP, employees and media and thanked all of them.
Observing that disputes came between the institutions (Government and SEC) was unnecessary, he said he was aware that the election commission is a small institution compared to some other institutions.Ramesh Kumar said he has written a letter to his successor Nilam Sawhney, who is all set to take charge as SEC on Thursday, but he refused to reveal the contents of the letter.
He said the draft will be handed to the Governor.
Some of the reforms suggested by Ramesh Kumar in the letter written to the Governor are as follows:
- SEC should be vested with the complete responsibility of all election-related matters
- The determination of reservations should be vested with the Commission, instead of the government
- Preparation of electoral rolls and as delimitation of wards should be be vested with the SEC, instead of the government.
- The State Election commission should have full financial and functional autonomy
- She State administrative machinery will be completely accountable to the SEC during the local elections, likethe general polls
- The appointing authority for the SEC should be Governor as held by A.P. High Court in its judgment dated
- May 29, 2020. A 3-Member collegium system is to be put in place for the same
- The SEC needs to be protected against scurrilous attacks, especially on social media.