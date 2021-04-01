On last day, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar seeks election reforms 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the elections to Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were conducted on a successful note with the cooperation of the State government, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said that he was completely satisfied with the outcome.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, the day when his tenure as SEC came to an end, Ramesh Kumar said that he got full support from the Chief Secretary, DGP, employees and media and thanked all of them.

Observing that disputes came between the institutions (Government and SEC) was unnecessary, he said he was aware that the election commission is a small institution compared to some other institutions.Ramesh Kumar said he has written a letter to his successor Nilam Sawhney, who is all set to take charge as SEC on Thursday, but he refused to reveal the contents of the letter.

Underscoring the need to ensure more transparency in the election process, Ramesh Kumar said he has drafted a few recommendations to improve the electoral process. “Of course, it may not be a comprehensive report, but it can be improvised by taking the opinions of all stakeholders,” he said.

He said the draft will be handed to the Governor.

Some of the reforms suggested by Ramesh Kumar in the letter written to the Governor are as follows: