SEC sent letter to Chief Secretary, concealed it, Guv’s secy tells High Court

VIJAYAWADA: Senior counsel CV Mohan Reddy, arguing on behalf of Secretary to the Governor, sought contempt of court proceedings against State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar for concealing the fact that Ramesh Kumar himself forwarded the letter, which he sent to the Governor, to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj department).

Ramesh Kumar had earlier filed a petition in the High Court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged leak of the letter written by him to the Governor. Mohan Reddy told the court that Ramesh Kumar, in his petition, did not make a mention of sending the copy of the letters to the Chief Secretary and panahayat raj principal secretary, which, Secretary to the Governor said, should be considered as misleading the court.

Mohan Reddy said Ramesh Kumar, who filed the petition in his individual capacity, cannot say that the communication between two constitutional posts leaked and demand a probe into it.The matter was posted for further hearing on Thursday.