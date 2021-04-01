COVID-19: Sharp spike in Guntur due to other state returnees testing positive, says official

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district reported the highest surge of 352 Covid-19 cases in the state on Wednesday, according to a health bulletin. Tenali and Guntur city alone accounted for 215 infections. District Medical and Health Officer Dr J Yasmin said the reason for the sharp spike is more number of returnees from Maharashtra, Kerala and Tirupati testing positive.

“We have made Covid test mandatory for bus and train passengers unless they have a Covid-19 vaccination or negative certificate. Though international passengers are arriving, no one till now has tested positive for the new strains of the virus. We have set up testing labs at railway stations and bus stands in the main cities of the district and sensitising the passengers to take the Covid test.” As many as 25 containment zones have been set up so far in the district, she added.