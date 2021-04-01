Vigilance officials conduct raids at Kanaka Durga temple, seize records

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted raids for three consecutive days at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in February which exposed many irregularities in the temple administration and dereliction of duties by staff, now it’s the turn of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials to conduct searches at the temple. A team of Vigilance department officials made a surprise visit to the temple and collected information pertaining to Nitya Annadanam, stores and provision and sale records of saree auction counters.

The Vigilance team headed by an Additional SP rank officer arrived at the temple’s office around 12 noon and spent more than six hours collecting information related to various departments. It is learnt that the Vigilance officials conducted raids at the temple following the complaints against the irregularities in temple administration especially in Nitya Annadanam wing, provision and other departments. They also took statements of heads of departments concerned and temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu and seized some documents and records.

“Based on a complaint filed against alleged irregularities in Nitya Annadanam wing during the lockdown period, we conducted inspection and seized records along with recording their statements. A report will be submitted to the higher officials for further action,” said a senior Vigilance official. It may be recalled here that the ACB officials conducted surprise raids in the temple. Following which, 15 staffers working in different wings of Kanaka Durga temple such as darshan ticket counters, saree auction counter and godowns, annadanam stores, prasadam counters, main provision stores, engineering department and administration wings were suspended by Endowments Commissioner P Arjuna Rao on February 23. When contacted, temple officials were unavailable for comment.