STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vigilance officials conduct raids at Kanaka Durga temple, seize records

The Vigilance team headed by an Additional SP rank officer arrived at the temple’s office around 12 noon and spent more than six hours collecting information related to various departments.

Published: 01st April 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Officials checking records at Annadanam section in Durga temple | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths conducted raids for three consecutive days at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in February which exposed many irregularities in the temple administration and dereliction of duties by staff, now it’s the turn of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials to conduct searches at the temple. A team of Vigilance department officials made a surprise visit to the temple and collected information pertaining to Nitya Annadanam, stores and provision and sale records of saree auction counters.

The Vigilance team headed by an Additional SP rank officer arrived at the temple’s office around 12 noon and spent more than six hours collecting information related to various departments. It is learnt that the Vigilance officials conducted raids at the temple following the complaints against the irregularities in temple administration especially in Nitya Annadanam wing, provision and other departments. They also took statements of heads of departments concerned and temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu and seized some documents and records. 

“Based on a complaint filed against alleged irregularities in Nitya Annadanam wing during the lockdown period, we conducted inspection and seized records along with recording their statements. A report will be submitted to the higher officials for further action,” said a senior Vigilance official. It may be recalled here that the ACB officials conducted surprise raids in the temple. Following which, 15 staffers working in different wings of Kanaka Durga temple such as darshan ticket counters, saree auction counter and godowns, annadanam stores, prasadam counters, main provision stores, engineering department and administration wings were suspended by Endowments Commissioner P Arjuna Rao on February 23. When contacted, temple officials were unavailable for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanaka Durga temple ACB
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp