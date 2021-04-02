STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three arrested in Polamamba temple burglary case

The police commissioner said this was one of the toughest cases as there were no clues after the accused damaged CCTVs and took away hard disks of the video footage.

Published: 02nd April 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

City police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha showing implements used by the accused in temple theft in Visakhapatnam on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag police said they have cracked the mystery behind the major burglary at Karakachettu Polamamba temple, near Peda Waltair, with the arrest of three persons, including a juvenile. Addressing the media here on Thursday, city police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said the three accused--P Umesh (43) and his two sons, one aged 19 and the other 16--are from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. 

As per complaint lodged by temple executive officer M Neelima on March 21, gold ornaments weighing 248 grams, silver ornaments weighing 4.128 kgs and  cash worth `3.25 lakh from the hundi were looted from the temple. He said a team of police led by CI Simhadri Naidu arrested the accused and recovered the stolen property.

The theft occurred in the wee hours of March 21. Though there were no clues the police, with the help of implements and CCTV DVR abandoned by the accused, tracked a shop in Porna Market from where the accused purchased the tools. The only clue they could get was photographs of the accused caught in CCTV of the shop. With the help of the photos and information gathered from autorickshaw drivers that the accused came from KGH, the police located the hotel where the accused stayed. 

The police commissioner said this was one of the toughest cases as there were no clues after the accused damaged CCTVs and took away hard disks of the video footage. “However, the CCTV at Poorna market shop helped the police get a lead in the case. The accused had spent almost one and a half hours in the temple after gaining entry through the rear side. They got keys of an almirah inside the temple from the temple office room. They took away gold ornaments and cash and other offerings from the hundi after breaking it open.”While Umesh and his 19-year-old son were arrested and sent to remand, and the minor was sent to a juvenile home. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polamamba temple burglary vizag police
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp