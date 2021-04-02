STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Efforts on to tackle water shortage in Guntur district’

The Housing Minister chaired the district review committee meeting held at the Collectorate here on Thursday. 

Published: 02nd April 2021 09:24 AM

Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju

Andhra Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju (File Photo | Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District in-charge minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju said steps will be taken to ensure safe drinking water in the delta and Palnadu region during summer. The Housing Minister chaired the district review committee meeting held at the Collectorate here on Thursday. 

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that works worth Rs 261 lakh are proposed to mitigate drinking water scarcity in 139 vulnerable habitations in 29 mandals under Summer Contingency Action Plan. Steps are being taken to supply water through tankers in the villages which are not covered under summer action plan, he added.

Ranganatha Raju instructed the health officials to encourage people above 45 years to take Covid vaccine. He informed that 84.12 per cent of health workers and 85.59 per cent of frontline workers have been administered vaccine in the district so far. 

The minister said that works worth `284.78 crore were taken up in 1,149 schools across the district under Nadu Nedu scheme. He also directed the officials to complete drainage works. 

