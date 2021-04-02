STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elephants trample man to death in Chittoor district

Owing to increasing incidents of wild jumbo attacks, the forest department has warned the people living in border villages not to venture out in early mornings or after dusk.

Police and forest officials inspect elephant footprints in Daguttapalli | Express

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A group of wild elephants on Thursday trampled a man to death at Daguttapalli panchayat in Yadamarri mandal of Chittoor district. The deceased was identified as V Velligan (53). According to reports reaching here, Velligan went to the agriculture fields to attend nature’s call early in the morning. Noticing him, a group of pachyderms attacked him and trampled him to death. 

The police and forest officials rushed to the spot after they were informed about the incident by villagers. Yadamarri SI Suresh registered a case and investigation is on. West DFO Ravi Shankar handed over a cheque for `2.5 lakh as compensation to the family members of Velligan. Observing the financial condition of the family, Ravi Shankar gave `10,000 from his own pocket for Velligan’s last rites. 

It may be noted that wild elephants frequently go on a rampage in AP-TN border villages damaging crops and attacking villagers in Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Palamaner, Bangarupalyam, Yadamarri, Gudipala and Irala mandals by straying into villages of Chittoor.       

Owing to increasing incidents of wild jumbo attacks, the forest department has warned the people living in border villages not to venture out in early mornings or after dusk. Farmers and locals in border villages have urged the forest officials to provide them security. 

