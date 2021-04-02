HC refuses to order CBI probe in Nandyal suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has refused to order a CBI probe into the suicide of the family of auto driver Abdul Salaam from Nandyal last year. The auto driver and his family died by suicide alleging harassment by the local police in the name of investigation in a theft case.

Indian Union Muslim League state general secretary Shaik Khaja Vali has filed a petition before the High Court seeking a CBI probe into the death of the auto driver’s family. The CBI and Kurnool district superintendent of police were made respondents.In its counter, the CBI Visakhapatnam unit Superintendent said that the investigating agency was already burdened with several cases related to corruption and bank frauds. The CBI said the case related to the petition does not have any inter-state or international ramifications and that a probe by the State police is enough.Kurnool district SP, in his counter, said the investigation into the case is going on in the right track.

The Bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar, after going through the counters filed by the CBI and Kurnool police, said the Supreme Court made it clear that the High Courts can order a CBI investigation only in extraordinary and rare circumstances.

The Supreme Court had stated that the High Courts should exercise its powers in handing over cases to the CBI carefully and should transfer only the cases with national and international ramifications to the premier investigating agency. The bench opined that if the Supreme Court directives were not followed, the CBI would be flooded with cases.