STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

LG Polymers seeks Andhra HC nod to sell materials

The bench asked both the LG Polymers and the government to inform who is the competent authority to supervise the sale and posted it on April 6 for further hearing.

Published: 02nd April 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

LG Polymers

LG Polymers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The LG Polymers has sought the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s permission to sell the raw materials, finished products and unfinished products that are stored in its facility at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam.Styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers plant in Vizag  on May 7 last year killed 11 people and  left hundreds of people hospitalized.  The court took the matter suo motu and subsequently several PILs were also filed in the matter.

When the matter came for hearing on Thursday before the bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar, LG Polymers counsel Mukul Rohatgi sought the court’s permission to sell the raw material and finished and unfinished products.

Rohatgi said the storage of the raw material in the plant for more period is hazardous and sought permission to sell them. He said the details of the sale would be provided to the court. Government Pleader C Suman said they have no objection to the sale of the raw material in the plant but wanted the proceeds of the sale to be deposited with the District Collector.  Suman said as some of the products might have expired, they need to be sold only under the supervision of a competent authority. The bench asked both the LG Polymers and the government to inform who is the competent authority to supervise the sale and posted it on April 6 for further hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LG Polymers Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp