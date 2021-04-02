LG Polymers seeks Andhra HC nod to sell materials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The LG Polymers has sought the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s permission to sell the raw materials, finished products and unfinished products that are stored in its facility at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam.Styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers plant in Vizag on May 7 last year killed 11 people and left hundreds of people hospitalized. The court took the matter suo motu and subsequently several PILs were also filed in the matter.

When the matter came for hearing on Thursday before the bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar, LG Polymers counsel Mukul Rohatgi sought the court’s permission to sell the raw material and finished and unfinished products.

Rohatgi said the storage of the raw material in the plant for more period is hazardous and sought permission to sell them. He said the details of the sale would be provided to the court. Government Pleader C Suman said they have no objection to the sale of the raw material in the plant but wanted the proceeds of the sale to be deposited with the District Collector. Suman said as some of the products might have expired, they need to be sold only under the supervision of a competent authority. The bench asked both the LG Polymers and the government to inform who is the competent authority to supervise the sale and posted it on April 6 for further hearing.