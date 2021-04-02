Need to make anti-drug campaign a people’s movement: SEB chief

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal said the joint task force teams seized 2,082 kg of ganja and 220 ml of liquid ganja and 39 vehicles used for their transportation in raids conducted across the State in the last 10 days. As many as 174 persons were also arrested in 69 NDPS cases, he added.

Holding a review meeting on Operation Naya Sawera here on Thursday, he said the pilot project was launched in Krishna and Guntur districts to curb free flow of drugs into the State and organise various programmes to create awareness among public on the harmful effects of drugs. He said the pilot project was conducted in both the districts from March 20-31. As many as 40 persons were arrested in 22 cases and 78.5 kg of ganja was seized in both urban and rural areas of Guntur district.

In Krishna district, 19 persons were arrested in 12 cases and 22.6 kg of ganja was seized. Also, four persons were arrested for manufacturing MDMA drugs in Vijayawada and Guntur. Vineet Brijlal said as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang, task force teams led by DIGs and SPs were deployed and raids were conducted vigorously in the last 10 days in Ibrahimpatnam, Gannavaram, Krishna Lanka and Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada and Guntur city, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Vinukonda, Narasaraopeta, Repalle and Tenali in Guntur district.

The SEB chief said that they have been sensitising public, especially students against drug abuse. “We have organised 150 rallies and awareness meetings at all main centres, schools and colleges in Krishna and Guntur districts. As many as 330 awareness campaigns were conducted across the State sensitising students on drug abuse,” he added.

Spl control rooms set up

Vineet Brijlal said that special control rooms have been set up and requested people to inform the police if they find any illegal activity in their area. State control room numbers 9491030853 and 0866 2843131, toll free number 18004254868, Guntur district control room number 9490619395, Vijayawada city control room number 8332900100, Machilipatnam control room number 9182990136