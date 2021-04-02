Parties go online with charges, counters ahead of Tirupati bypoll

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Ahead of the April 17 Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election, political parties have intensified their online campaign. Recently, BJP state unit President Somu Veerraju posted an old video of TDP contender Panabaka Lakshmi. In the video, Lakshmi was seen making some remarks against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Responding to the issue, Panabaka Lakshmi wrote on Twitter, “Facts speak louder than falsehood and hollow propaganda. I have the blessings of Venkateswara Swamy and the love and blessings of the people of Tirupati.” The BJP IT team has been publicising the development activities being taken up in the Tirupati Lok Sabha segment under various Central government schemes.

On the other hand, senior YSRC leaders, including Vijaya Sai Reddy, have been strongly attacking both the BJP and TDP through social media platforms. Recently, Vijayasai sarcastically reacted to the comments of Somu Veerraju, who heaped praise on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, the TDP has also devised its own social media strategy for the bypoll. TDP’s digital media wing has launched a website ‘Save Tirupati’ and started a missed call programme for supporting Panabaka Lakshmi in the bypoll. “The website will provide assembly constituency-wise issues. It will highlight atrocities of the government,” said TDP AP president K Atchannaidu.