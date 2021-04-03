STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 spike: Hospitals in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole district asked to increase bed capacity

The district collector has directed health staff to resume Covid-19 emergency services and appoint medical officers and other staff on war footing.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly, the district authorities have directed the health officials to enhance bed capacity in all area hospitals and at Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH- RIMS). In the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, 62 new COVID cases were reported in the district, taking the cumulative cases to 62,680.

Total containment zones in the district have also been increased. The district collector has directed health staff to resume COVID-19 emergency services and appoint medical officers and other staff on war footing. The collector also ordered the Ongole GGH (RIMS) authorities to enhance the bed strength to 570 to treat COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the health department has started a door-todoor survey across the district from Wednesday. Village/ward health volunteers along with ANM and ASHA workers are visiting houses in their jurisdiction to measure people’s body temperature with thermal scanners, and oxygen levels.

If any person found with 94 per cent below O2 levels and over 100 degrees Fahrenheit body temperature, he/she will be subjected to COVID-19 confirmation test. "We are taking all necessary measures to control the spread of COVID-19. Number of tests has been increased and vaccination is going on at full pace. The two Covid-19 vaccines are absolutely safe and no serious side effects were reported in the district so far," Dr P Ratnavali, DMHO, told The New Indian Express.

