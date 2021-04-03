STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Andhra Pradesh MLA from Congress Sivarama Krishna Rao becomes a monk

The deeksha ritual, which took more than two hours, was a low-key affair and it was attended by former DGP Aravind Rao and former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Congress MLA Sivarama Krishna Rao gave up all material comforts and worldly happiness to become a monk. The 83-year-old took Sanayasa Deeksha from Tatwavidananda Saraswathi belonging to Dayananda Ashram, Rishikesh, on Friday.

The Sanayasa Deeksha ritual was held at Pushkar Ghat on the banks of the River Godavari in Rajamahendravaram. The deeksha ritual, which took more than two hours, was a low-key affair. The ritual was attended by former DGP Aravind Rao and former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar.

Dr Sivarama Krishna Rao was elected to the united Andra Pradesh Assembly from Badvel Assembly constituency in Kadapa district in 1978 and 1989. After taking the deeksha, Dr Rao also changed his name to Swamy Sivarama Ananda Saraswathi.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rao says life is full of sins. "My elders have taught me to lead a truthful life. I am happy to take the path of sanyasa at least now." The former MLA said his well-wishers Aravind Rao and Arun Kumar attended the deeksha mahotsav on the request made by him.

