Heat wave in Andhra Pradesh to continue till Sunday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State continues to reel under heat wave much to the discomfort of children and old people. Tirupati recorded the highest temperature of 43 degree Celsius on Friday, followed by Vijayawada with 42.8 degree Celsius, Nellore with 42.4 degree Celsius and Ongole with 42.3 degree Celsius.

According to the prediction of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heat wave will continue for the next couple of days in the State. There may be an appreciable decline in temperature (2.1 to 4 degree Celsius) in some parts of the State. In Coastal Andhra region, there may be an appreciable rise in temperature (2.1 to 4 degree Celsius).

Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph along with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places near the sea. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the extreme heat wave conditions prevailed in 148 mandals in the State on Friday.

They included 33 mandals in Guntur, 24 in Krishna, 18 each in West Godavari and Vizianagaram, 15 in East Godavari and 10 in Srikakulam. The APSDMA has asked the district administrations to set up water kiosks at all public places for the benefit of people. Children, women and old people have been advised to stay hydrated to beat the heat.