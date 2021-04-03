STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Help police curb drug menace: Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy

The SP said that the drug addicts are even committing thefts, resorting chain snatchings, murders etc for money.

Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy said that youth are ruining their lives by getting addicted to drugs. Addressing an awareness programme on the harmful effects of drugs at the KL Deemed to be University here on Friday, the SP said that people, particularly students and youth, should stay away from ganja, gutka and synthetic drugs.

Stating that student life is one of the important stages in everyone’s life, he asked the students to focus on their career. The SP said that the drug addicts are even committing thefts, resorting chain snatchings, murders etc for money.

He called upon parents and college managements to guide the students to the right path. Ammi Reddy advised the parents to keep a watch on the movements of their children. He informed that a committee comprising police personnel and university management was formed to track the movements of students and inspections will be conducted in hostels and dormitories.

Police complaint boxes have been set up at hostels so that students can inform the police if they face any problems, he stated. Persons having information on production, manufacturers, peddlers and consumers of narcotics, ganja and other banned drugs can alert the police, the SP added. Special Enforcement Bureau ASP Arif, KLU Vice-Chancellor Dr LSS Reddy, faculty and students were present.

