Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to organise Ugadi celebrations on April 13

TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said that annual Vasanthotsavam will be held at Lord Venkateswara temple from April 24 to 26, besides observing Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya Vardhanti on April 8.

Published: 03rd April 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 09:16 AM

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said Sri Plavanama Samvatsara Ugadi festival will be celebrated at Lord Venkateswara temple here on April 13. Jawahar Reddy said Ugadi Asthanam, followed by Panchanga Sravanam, will be held on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi on April 13. He further said that the TTD is also organising Ugadi festivities at the Mahati Auditorium and SV Vedic University.

Briefing on other important programmes in Tirumala in April, he said that annual Vasanthotsavam will be held at Lord Venkateswara temple from April 24 to 26, besides observing Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya Vardhanti on April 8, Sri Rama Navami Asthanam at Lord Venkateswara temple on April 21 and Sri Rama Pattabhisheka Asthanam in Tirumala on April 22.

In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, the TTD has reduced sarva darshan time slot tokens from 22,000 to 15,000 and appealed to devotees to wear masks, sanitisers and maintain social distancing. As part of Hindu Dharma Pracharam, the TTD has decided to organise Chaitra Masa dharmic programmes in a big way on the lines of its religious programmes held during Karthika, Dhanur, Magha and Phalguna months.

Earlier in the day, Jawahar Reddy spoke to 22 callers from across the country as part of monthly Dial your EO programme held at the Conference Hall in TTD Administrative Building on Friday. Responding to a pilgrim caller Appanna from Visakhapatnam, who sought stern action against those spreading false propaganda against the TTD, the EO said cases will be filed against those who are trying to tarnish the image of the TTD with ulterior motives. The Vigilance and IT wings are taking immediate steps to counter the rumours against the TTD, he added.

Jawahar Reddy said Agama Advisory Committee will be constituted soon in response to a query posed by Appanna. The EO admitted that there are some issues with regard to postal delivery of Sapthagiri Magazine and assured the callers of resolving the issue soon. Another caller Venkat from Pithapuram complained about poor maintenance of cottages in Tirumala, to which Jawahar Reddy said that the TTD has taken up repair of majority of cottages in Tirumala.

TTD allotted 62 acres of land for temple in Jammu & Kashmir

TIRUPAITI: The Jammu & Kashmir administration has approved the transfer of 496 kanal (62 acres) and 17 Marla to the TTD to build a temple and its allied infrastructure. The decision to grant the lease for a period of 40 years was taken at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The TTD will also set up a Veda Patasala, meditation centre, residential units, health facilities.

