STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant sets new record in overall sales turnover for FY2020-21

However, the RINL achieved the best ever production in the third and fourth quarters of the last fiscal and this reflected the commitment of RINL workforce.

Published: 03rd April 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

VSP

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which set a new milestone in overall sales turnover in 2020-21, has created another record by achieving the best ever monthly production in March 2021. According to an RINL official tweet, till now, December 2020 was the best month since its inception with crude steel production of 4.98 lakh tonnes.

The VSP exceeded the monthly best performance in March as it achieved its best ever production of 5.37 lakh tonnes of crude steel. The RINL also achieved the best production in all shops (steel melting shop and others) in February and March 2021.

According to official figures, it achieved over 100 per cent growth in hot metal in 2021 as against the previous best of 9 per cent. It recorded hot metal production of 2.268 million tonnes in 2020-21 as against 0.853 MT in 2019-20.

Similarly, in liquid steel production, SMS2 (steel melting shop) achieved a 6 per cent growth as against the previous best of 3 per cent. The SMS 2 produced liquid steel of 2.435 MT in 2020-21 as against 2.292 MT in 2019-20. Whereas in expansion units, it maintained 11 per cent growth over the previous best.

It produced 2.340 MT in 2020-21 as against 2.106 MT in 2019-20. The RINL also achieved 80 per cent value addition in 2020-21 as against 76.5 per cent value addition in 2019-20 recording a 12 per cent growth. Its previous best was 7 per cent in value addition.

Steel Executives Federation of India joint secretary Katam Chandra Rao said the plant achieved the best ever production despite adverse conditions due to Covid-19. The RINL could produce normal production in the first and second quarters of 2020-21 fiscal despite Covid.

However, the RINL achieved the best ever production in the third and fourth quarters of the last fiscal and this reflected the commitment of RINL workforce. The RINL can achieve excellent financial results if the Central government allocates captive mines or supplies iron ore from the National Mineral Development Corporation on a long term basis at reasonable prices, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Steel Executives Federation of India
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp